New IAF chief lays outs operational vision centred around tech backed by domestic equipment

In his first address after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday laid out an ambitious operational vision centered on tech-driven warfare, indigenous defence production, and jointness across services.

He summed up his command priorities using an acronym VAYU.

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Acknowledging his predecessor, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the new chief, lauded the IAF’s decisive performance during Operations Sindoor and thanked him for handing over a force in a high state of combat-readiness.

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Highlighting the complex security landscape, the Air Chief Marshal Dixit emphasised that the character of modern warfare is rapidly evolving through drones, long-range precision strikes, space, cyber, artificial intelligence, and the electromagnetic spectrum. "The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he stressed.

Outline of the VAYU roadmap for the Indian Air Force is:

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V – Vigilance and Readiness: Maintaining round-the-clock operational readiness across every squadron, radar unit, and air warrior, while prioritizing the restoration of combat strength to sanctioned levels.

A – Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance): Accelerating indigenous defense projects including Tejas Mk1A, Mk II, and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), alongside Indian sensors and weaponry to sustain operational demands.

Y – Yukti (Ingenuity & Innovation): Harnessing AI-enabled command networks, layered counter-drone systems, responsive maintenance, force protection, and near-space operations to deter conflicts through credible air power.

U – Unity of Effort: Deepening integration with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and national agencies under the jointness vision (JAI) to ensure seamless unified operations from the planning phase.

Concluding his address, the Air Chief pledged personal attention to the training, welfare, and dignity of air warriors, Agniveer personnel, veterans while assuring the nation of the force’s unyielding commitment to the IAF motto:

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief paid homage at the National War Memorial to honor fallen bravehearts before formally assuming command. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Commander, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their trust.