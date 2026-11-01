New IAF Chief takes over amid upgrade push post Op Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Saturday assumed charge as the 29th chief of the Indian Air Force succeeding Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who superannuated after 42 years of service.

The new IAF Chief takes over as the force is at the cusp of a major modernisation drive. Following Operation Sindoor, the Defence Ministry approved upgrades in communications, surveillance, air defence, drones and fighter jets, with inductions expected over the coming years.

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The IAF fighter strength has fallen to 29 squadrons against a sanctioned 42, and 36-40 jets are needed annually. Three routes are under way: The first Tejas Mark1A squadron is expected within months; a deal for procuring 114 Rafale jets is expected this fiscal; and a 5th-generation jet is being considered as a stop-gap option since the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a decade away.

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The IAF has issued a roadmap seeking indigenous drone propulsion and GPS-denied navigation. The last S-400 air defence squadron is expected to arrive next year, and five more systems have in-principle approval of the Ministry. A dedicated IAF satellite has been cleared, the networking system called the IACCS is being upgraded to cut down sensor-to-shooter time, and Airbus A321-based surveillance aircraft are being developed.

Among his first challenges are the proposed theatre commands, where the IAF opposes dividing its fighter assets, and the exit of the first 2,850 Agniveers, of whom 25% will be retained. Their successful placement matters for the morale of later batches.

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Air Chief Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986.

Over a career spanning four decades, ACM Dixit has a rich experience across diverse domains such as operations, flight testing, capability development and joint services assignments.

The IAF Chief is an accomplished fighter pilot, qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, various MiG variants, the Jaguar and several transport aircraft

He is recognised for his contribution to the modernisation of the Indian Air Force and was instrumental in finalising the Jaguar and MiG-27 upgrade projects and in the completion of the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) activities of the Tejas fighter jets.

His operational command assignments include command of a Mirage-2000 squadron, a Forward Base Support Unit in the Western Sector and Air Force Station Bidar, a premier fighter training base of the IAF.

He commanded the Central Air Command and later served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee during Operation Sindoor.

Prior to assuming charge as Chief of the Air Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is a graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

Earlier in the day Air Chief Marshal AP Singh handed over command and inspected a Guard of Honour at the Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND) – the same station which has been in the news as the Urban Affairs Ministry surveyed the Air Force Sports complex and it led to its closure for members. The sports complex is co-located with the AFND. The outgoing Chief also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.