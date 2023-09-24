New laws proposed by Govt will end pendency within a decade: Home Minister Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 24

The three new bills introduced in Parliament to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act will ensure that pendency of cases are over within a decade, Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bar council of India’s ‘International Legal Conference, Shah said the Indian criminal justice system still has colonial remnants which won't be seen in the new laws.

“The current system causes delays. It also causes overcrowding in jails… The old laws were aimed to strengthen the English rule in India and to ensure they could rule well…The laws were intended to punish and not to dispense justice. The new laws don't intend to punish, they intend to ensure justice,” Shah said.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Shah on August 11, the three Bills – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 have since been referred to department-related Standing Committee on Home Affairs wider scrutiny and suggestions.

“The three new criminal laws are important as after almost 150 years, criminal law is finally changing… We are bringing these laws with a new perspective,” he said.

Shah also conferred BCI’s ‘Vidhi Ratna Awards’ on veteran lawyers K Parasaran, Fali S Nariman, KK Venugopal, Ram Jethmalani (Posthumously) and Soli J Sorabjee (Posthumously).

“I am proud to have presented these awards to the dignitaries I have conferred on them to today. Any person with the knowledge of law in this country will name these five people first for these awards,” Shah said.

Underlining that the new laws proposed to integrate technology with the justice delivery system, the Home Minister said, “We have integrated technology in the system... examinations of witnesses will be online… evidence can be recorded online. Appeals and enquiry will be online as well.”

He said for offences punishable with imprisonment of seven years or more, a Forensic Science report will be mandatory.

Noting that the Indian criminal justice system was headed towards a big change, he said there had been other decisions also for improvement in the justice system. “We now need to move forward for e-prosecution, e-presence, e-forensic and e-courts,” Shah said.

He appealed to all lawyers and other stakeholders to go through the three laws and give their suggestions before they were implemented. “Our endeavour is to make these three laws citizen centric and I want all stakeholders to get involved to complete these laws,” he added.

#Amit Shah