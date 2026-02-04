New lead-free device offers better performance for consumer electronics and security systems

Scientists have developed a novel lead-free, eco-friendly photo-detector with self-powered operation that delivers strong and stable performance that can be useful for consumer electronics, industrial monitoring, security systems and biomedical imaging.

Advertisement

Modern cameras, environmental sensors and smart wearables rely on photo-detectors, the devices that convert light into electrical signals. Many high-performance versions currently utilise lead-based materials, which raise toxicity concerns and degrade easily in real-world conditions.

Advertisement

To overcome this drawback, researchers at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) and the Indian Institute of Technology, have developed a lead-free, eco-friendly photo-detector based on the crystal material called ‘perovskite’ that delivers strong and stable performance, according to information shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional designs that rely on costly metal contacts and additional hole-transport layers, which often necessitate the use of glove boxes or vacuum fabrication tools, this device utilises low-cost carbon electrodes and is fabricated entirely at room temperature using a simple one-step coating method. The device architecture naturally supports efficient charge separation, enabling self-powered operation without any external voltage.

The new photo-detector exhibits a strong response to visible light and demonstrates excellent reliability under practical operating conditions. “The device retained its responsivity for more than 60 days when stored under ambient conditions without encapsulation. With its simplified architecture and carbon electrode, it exhibits excellent photo-response and resilience under harsh conditions, demonstrating its potential in addressing the lead toxicity and stability issues in photo-detectors,” the researchers said in their study published in Elsevier’s Solar Energy, a peer reviewed journal.

Advertisement

The combination of a lead-free material system, simple ambient-processed fabrication, low-cost components and strong operational stability makes this technology highly attractive for consumer electronics, industrial monitoring security systems and biomedical imaging. It also aligns with India’s goals in sustainable materials, green manufacturing and self-reliance in next-generation electronics, the ministry said.