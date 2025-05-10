DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / New low for Pak, it’s deliberately hitting religious sites, says Misri

New low for Pak, it’s deliberately hitting religious sites, says Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today took on Pakistan for deliberately firing at religious sites in India and also falsely accusing New Delhi of trying to hit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak. Misri said Pakistan was targeting and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today took on Pakistan for deliberately firing at religious sites in India and also falsely accusing New Delhi of trying to hit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak.

Misri said Pakistan was targeting and shelling places of worship, including gurdwaras, convents and temples. “This is a new low even for Pakistan,” he said during a media briefing. The Foreign Secretary questioned Islamabad for denying having carried out last night’s attacks on India. This, he said, was “an official and blatantly farcical denial by Pakistan’s state machinery”. “The gurdwara in Poonch, in particular, was attacked by Pakistan and a few members of the Sikh community, including a gurdwara priest, lost their lives in the attack,” he said.

Misri said Pakistan had been making “outrageous claims that India was itself targeting cities like Amritsar and putting blame on Islamabad”. “That we will attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only Pakistan can come up with,” he said.

Advertisement

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned how Pakistan was lying on India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara (west of Lahore) through a drone attack. “Pakistan is again trying to impart a communal hue to the situation to create discord.” Misri said the Christ School, run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, was hit in Poonch and two students were killed. A Pakistani shell also struck a Christian Convent of Nuns belonging to the congregation of the Mother of Carmel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper