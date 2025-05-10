New low for Pak, it’s deliberately hitting religious sites, says Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today took on Pakistan for deliberately firing at religious sites in India and also falsely accusing New Delhi of trying to hit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak.

Misri said Pakistan was targeting and shelling places of worship, including gurdwaras, convents and temples. “This is a new low even for Pakistan,” he said during a media briefing. The Foreign Secretary questioned Islamabad for denying having carried out last night’s attacks on India. This, he said, was “an official and blatantly farcical denial by Pakistan’s state machinery”. “The gurdwara in Poonch, in particular, was attacked by Pakistan and a few members of the Sikh community, including a gurdwara priest, lost their lives in the attack,” he said.

Misri said Pakistan had been making “outrageous claims that India was itself targeting cities like Amritsar and putting blame on Islamabad”. “That we will attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only Pakistan can come up with,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned how Pakistan was lying on India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara (west of Lahore) through a drone attack. “Pakistan is again trying to impart a communal hue to the situation to create discord.” Misri said the Christ School, run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, was hit in Poonch and two students were killed. A Pakistani shell also struck a Christian Convent of Nuns belonging to the congregation of the Mother of Carmel.