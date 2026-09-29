New NCERT Class 9 book highlights Arab, Turkish, Mughal, European invasions of India

The Indian subcontinent witnessed successive invasions since the 7th century driven by territorial expansion and religious motives, according to the new Class 9 social science textbook of NCERT.

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

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"From seventh century onwards, the Indian subcontinent witnessed successive phases of invasions driven by territorial expansion and religious motives. It may also be noted that the surplus agrarian produce of the fertile plains fed by perennial river systems contributed to the people's economic well-being and also became a major reason for the invasions," the textbook reads.

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The chapter titled "Resistance and Resilience" documents how and when Indian rulers and communities mounted resistance against Arab, Turkish, Mughal and European forces.

"From the mid-7th century, Arab forces launched invasions by sea and land. These early invaders were confronted and repulsed by Indian rulers across Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir and Rajasthan. Mahmod, the Sultan of Ghazni (in-present day Afghanistan and northeastern Iran), launched his first invasion in 1001 and against Jayapala of the Hindu Shah dynasty," it reads.

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The chapter goes on to document how during 11th and 12th centuries, northern and western India bore the brunt of Turkish invasions, while peninsular India remained free from Turkish control.

The book also details the resistance of Jats against Mughal empire. It says the community which lived in the Ganga-Yamuna doab, faced heavy taxation and exploitation and rebelled under Gokul Jat in 1669.

"The economic hardships combined with Aurangzeb's religious policies led to growing resentment amongst the Jats. The Mughal forces struggled for several months to suppress the 1669 uprising and the Jats continued their resistance," the chapter reads.

The textbook further details Sikh resistance and the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Tegh Bahadur. It explains the growing Mughal state intervention in Sikh affairs from the early 17th century due to the community's expanding socio-cultural influence.

Also documented in the chapter are Battle of Dewair near Udaipur in 1582 and Ahom resistance in Assam, including the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

"Resistance and resilience are closely linked. Resilience is the backbone of resistance. While a political cause or leadership provides the condition for resistance, the ability to endure comes from resilience. Together resistance and resilience help explain how Indian society sustained itself through different ages, particularly the period under study.

"This period is characterised by both conflict and cooperation, rather than being merely a story of invasion and resistance," it said.