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Home / India / New passport rules from July 1: Here's how application fees will change

New passport rules from July 1: Here's how application fees will change

Passport application fees in normal route to be Rs 2,500 from July 1 instead Rs 1,500

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A special discount of 10 per cent will be available to children below nine years of age and elders above 60 years on fresh applications. Representative Image/ iStock
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New passport rules will kick in from July 1, with the government set to charge more for various categories of passport applications.

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A special discount of 10 per cent will be available to children below nine years of age and elders above 60 years on fresh applications.

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Other segments of passports will cost more.

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Here is how the fee will change and the percentage rise in cost of filing for new passports under various major categories:

Fresh 36-page passport for people age 18 years and above: Passport application fees in normal route will be Rs 2,500 from July 1 instead Rs 1,500. This represents a 67 per cent rise. Tatkal category passport under this segment will cost Rs 5,000 as against Rs 3,500 (43 per cent rise) at present.

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A 60-page passport under the normal route passport will cost Rs 3,500 as against Rs 2,000 (75 per cent rise) currently. Tatkal category passport will cost Rs 6,000 as against Rs 4,000 (50 per cent) at present.

For applications in the lost or damaged category, a 36-page passport in normal route will cost Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000 (67 per centrise) at present. Tatkal category passport will cost Rs 7,500 as against Rs 5,000 (50 per cent) at present.

For applications in the lost or damaged category, a 60-page normal route passport application will cost Rs 6,000 as against Rs 3,500 today and Tatkal category will be Rs 8,500 instead of Rs 5,500 today.

The revised fee structure will come into effect from July 1.

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