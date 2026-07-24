New stringent anti-paper leak Bill in Cabinet today, to be passed in Parliament soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night announced that the Centre will introduce a new, stricter anti-paper leak law in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament after the Union Cabinet considers the proposal at its meeting on Friday.

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A draft Bill has already been prepared, proposing stringent punishments for those involved in examination paper leaks and the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials, he said.

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"The draft Bill will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet ministers at Friday's meeting. We will then try to get it passed in Parliament next week," the Prime Minister said in a rare video message just before midnight as he continued his engagement with protesting students.

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Calling paper leaks a serious issue, Modi said they cause immense distress to students and their families.

"Paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. They are extremely painful for lakhs of students and their parents. Therefore, several steps have been taken over the last two-and-a-half months to prevent and curb paper leaks. Those responsible have been identified, arrested and are in jail," he said.

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The Prime Minister said the government's foremost priority after the NEET-UG paper leak was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

"It was important to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test at the earliest. The government successfully organised the re-test for 22 lakh students, and the results were declared on July 19. We are now hearing encouraging stories of students who have successfully cleared the examination," he said.

Modi, however, said the government was not satisfied with just conducting the re-test.

"I directed the departments concerned to establish fast-track courts to bring those responsible for paper leaks to justice. Officials worked throughout the day and presented a draft proposal to me.

"The proposal, along with the new stringent legal provisions to curb paper leaks, will be discussed in Friday's Cabinet meeting," the Prime Minister said.