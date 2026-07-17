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Home / India / New US rule to cap stay of foreign students at 4 years

New US rule to cap stay of foreign students at 4 years

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Reuters
WASHINGTON, Updated At : 06:53 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Trump administration moved on Thursday to tighten the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists, according to a government notice.

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The new final rule from the Department of Homeland Security creates a fixed time period for F visas for international students, J visas that allow visitors on cultural exchange programmes to work in the US and I visas for members of the media. Those visas are currently available for the duration of the programme or US-based employment.

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The effective date is 60 days from publication in the federal register, subject to congressional review.

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President Donald Trump kicked off a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after taking office in January 2025. The latest action would create new hurdles for international students, exchange workers and foreign journalists.

Visa holders who want to stay in the US beyond their fixed period of admission will need to apply to DHS for an extension or gain readmission by traveling abroad and then re-enter, the DHS said.

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