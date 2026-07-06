New Zealand exporters see huge gains in India; apples, kiwi demand surge: McClay

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay on Monday said the country’s exporters are seeing major gains in India, as demand grows for high-quality Kiwi products, and the free trade agreement hasn’t even come into force yet.

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“The New Zealand-India FTA has been signed and is now before Parliament. We expect it to enter into force later this year, but we’re already seeing a strong halo effect. Export volumes are up because businesses and customers can see the quality of what New Zealand has to offer,” he said.

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On entry into force, 57 per cent of New Zealand exports to India will be tariff-free from day one, with more benefits phasing in over time.

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With regard to the product, McClay said apples are a standout. Since the negotiations began, volumes have jumped 63 percent on the 2024 season, from 27,000 tonnes to 45,000 tonnes so far this year with the season still going. In just two years, India has climbed from our seventh-largest apple market to our fourth.

“Once the FTA takes effect, apple tariffs halve to 25 per cent from day one on an initial quota of 32,500 tonnes, rising to 45,000 tonnes by year six. That’s a real financial boost for growers,” he added.

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He stated that kiwifruit growers also stand to gain. The deal delivers tariff-free access within a new quota starting at 6,250 tonnes and rising to 15,000 tonnes by year six, with tariffs halved outside the quota from the start. The industry expects around $125 million in tariff savings over five years.

McClay went on to say that the engagement is flowing through to other sectors too. In June, Matariki Forests sent its first shipment of logs from Bluff to India since 2020, and chip and pulp exporters are reporting strong momentum.

Moreover, New Zealand recently hosted Indian wool delegations looking to access our premium fibres and expertise in processing, technology and advisory services.

Tourism is another bright spot. Visitor arrivals from India are reaching new heights even before the FTA takes effect. April 2026 saw around 8,000 Indian visitors, well up on the same month in previous years, he said,

He added that Air New Zealand just announced it is working on joint venture plans with Air India that would allow it to start the first direct services between our countries.

India and New Zealand have signed a landmark India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (IN–NZ FTA) on 27 April 2026 in New Delhi. The trade agreement aims to boost exports, MSMEs, investment flows, skills mobility and broader economic cooperation.