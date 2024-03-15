Newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar assume office

New Delhi, March 15
Newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu took charge of the office on Friday.
A notification for the appointment of the two Election Commissioners was issued by the Central government on Thursday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee on Thursday picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the election commissioners.
The decision comes days after the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel.
The selection panel, which zeroed in on Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, included the Prime Minister, the leader of Opposition, and a designated Union Cabinet minister. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was in the three-member panel in capacity as the opposition member.
Besides the Prime Minister and the Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.
