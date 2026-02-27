DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Newly married man murdered in suspected honour killing in Andhra

Newly married man murdered in suspected honour killing in Andhra

Wife’s brothers attack groom with stones after learning of wedding through photos

article_Author
PTI
Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh),, Updated At : 12:07 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly married man was killed by his wife’s brothers in Dwarapudi village of East Godavari district, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisement

Rajamahendravaram East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police B Divya said Surya Prakash was attacked late on Thursday where he had married Sandhya earlier in the day.

Advertisement

“A newly married man was killed in what appears to be an honour killing after his wife’s brothers attacked him with stones in Dwarapudi village on Thursday night,” Divya told PTI.

Advertisement

The couple, in their early 40s, belong to the BC community. They have both known each other since Class 10.

The woman’s brothers attacked Prakash, suspecting that their sister was trapped in marriage as he was unemployed and was helping in his father’s business, Divya said.

Advertisement

Sandhya works in the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) office in East Godavari district, she said.

The families of the couple were not aware of the wedding until the pictures were shared, a police official said.

The bride had shared her wedding pictures with her brothers in the afternoon and expected them to visit the groom’s residence, Divya said.

When the couple reached the groom’s house in Dwarapudi village late at night, it was locked as his father, who runs a clothes business in the village, was not at home.

While the couple were waiting outside, the woman’s two brothers allegedly attacked Prakash with stones, leading to his death, police added.

Police registered a case under BNS Section 103 (1) and initiated further investigation.

The accused are at large and police have deployed special teams to trace and apprehend them, Divya said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts