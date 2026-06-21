A newlywed couple was found hanging in their home in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place in Hastinapur village, 35 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

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Bodies of Vinod Prajapati (22) and his wife Laxmi (20) were found hanging from the ceiling in a room a little after midnight, Hastinapur police station house officer Devendra Lodhi said.

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According to a preliminary probe, the couple had tied the knot 14 months ago, but were not getting along, Lodhi said.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. A forensic team examined the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

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The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway, the official added.