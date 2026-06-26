Next 3 years crucial for war against narco-terrorism: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the next three years would be crucial in India's fight against narco-terrorism, asserting that the strategies devised during this period would go a long way in dismantling the narcotics ecosystem. He also called for a ruthless approach against those involved in drug trafficking.

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Addressing the 10th Apex Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah referred to the release of the three-year vision document on narcotics control (2026–29) and said the roadmap would be implemented rigorously over the next year. Based on feedback, it would then be revised and executed over the remaining two years until 2029.

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"These three years will be crucial for the war against narco-terrorism. It will be a unified fight against narco-terrorists, and the efforts of all stakeholders, especially parents of children and youth affected by drug abuse, will be of utmost importance," Shah said.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Narcotics Control Bureau Director General Anurag Garg, and chiefs of various paramilitary forces.