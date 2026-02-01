NGT approves Great Nicobar project with strict safeguards

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed applications challenging the Great Nicobar infrastructure project. It stated that adequate safeguards are in place within the environmental clearance and found no grounds to interfere with the forest clearance.

Advertisement

However, a six-member special bench of the NGT has directed authorities and regulatory agencies to ensure full and strict compliance with all environmental clearance conditions.

Advertisement

“Thus, we find that adequate safeguards have been provided in the environmental clearance conditions. In the first round of litigation, the Tribunal refused to interfere with the environmental clearance. The remaining issues noted by the Tribunal have been addressed by the High-Powered Committee. Considering the strategic importance of the project and other relevant factors, we see no good grounds to interfere,” the order stated.

Advertisement

The applications challenged the environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the integrated development project on Great Nicobar Island. Allegations included the destruction of corals and the presence of project components in ecologically sensitive areas.

The Tribunal highlighted the project's strategic, economic, and national security importance, given its location near key international sea routes.

Advertisement

Based on reports of the Zoological Survey of India and the High-Powered Committee, the Tribunal held that no major coral reefs exist within the direct project site and the identified coral colonies will be translocated under scientific supervision.

After ground verification by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), it was concluded that no part of the project falls in ICRZ-IA areas. The Environmental Clearance explicitly prohibits construction in prohibited CRZ areas.

“It is a clear case where neither strategic importance of the project can be denied nor the conditions of ICRZ Notification can be ignored or marginalised. Hence, a balanced approach is required to be adopted while considering the issue of allowing development of the port on a strategic location, the importance of which has already been stated in the previous paragraphs of this order and taking adequate steps to carry out the activity strictly in terms of the ICRZ Notification, 2019 instead of prohibiting the activity if the objection is based on apprehension,” the bench noted.