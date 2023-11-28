NGT issues notices to states, UTs over vacant PCB posts

New Delhi, November 27
Amidst the ‘severe’ air quality challenges faced by millions across the country, several state pollution control boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) find themselves grappling with staff and does not have even 50 per cent of the total sanctioned staff.
The matter came to light after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo-motu cognisance of the vacant positions in the SPCBs and PCCs, issuing notices to 36 states and Union Territories to furnish details regarding sanctioned strength and vacancies.
