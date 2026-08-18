NHAI expands online FASTag local pass facility to 121 toll plazas nationwide

In a major move aimed at making National Highway travel more convenient for local commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its online FASTag local pass facility to 121 toll plazas across the country.

Advertisement

Under the initiative, residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of eligible toll plazas can obtain a monthly local pass online and use it for seamless travel through their designated toll plaza, subject to applicable provisions.

Advertisement

The facility was initially launched at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on UER-II in Delhi and has now been extended nationwide. According to an official statement, the facility will be rolled out at additional toll plazas in the coming months.

Advertisement

Eligible commuters can subscribe to the monthly Local Pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app, eliminating the need to visit toll plazas physically or submit supporting documents manually. The facility uses consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to access and verify details such as the applicant’s residential address, vehicle information and linked FASTag.

Eligibility is further determined through GIS-based verification, which establishes whether the applicant’s registered address falls within the prescribed 20-km radius of the eligible toll plaza.

Advertisement

NHAI said the integration of verified digital data with GIS-based validation removes the need for manual documentation and physical verification. The system is expected to improve consistency and transparency in determining eligibility while reducing manual intervention.

The initiative is part of NHAI’s efforts to leverage technology to make tolling operations more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric, while simplifying access to local toll services for eligible highway users.