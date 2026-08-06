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Home / India / NHAI orders contractor to fix expressway defect

NHAI orders contractor to fix expressway defect

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:14 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated disciplinary action against the concessionaire, engineers and officials after a 300-metre stretch of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway developed a slippage on July 26.

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NHAI has issued a non-performer notice to M/s PNC Infratech Ltd, which, if upheld, would render the concessionaire ineligible to bid for future NHAI projects. The authority has also issued a show-cause notice proposing a penalty equivalent to 2 per cent of the performance security and initiated proceedings against personnel responsible for alleged lapses in construction and supervision.

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The concessionaire has been directed to undertake complete rectification of the affected stretch at its own cost, with repair expenses estimated at around Rs 3 crore so far. NHAI said the restoration work would not impose any financial burden on the authority.

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