NHAI rolls out MLFF tolling at Gharaunda toll plaza on NH-44

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the rollout of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Gharaunda toll plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of National Highway-44.

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The MLFF system marks a transformative shift from conventional toll plazas by enabling toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down. Leveraging advanced Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) technology, high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds.

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The introduction of MLFF tolling is expected to transform highway travel by enhancing efficiency and commuter convenience. With the removal of physical toll barriers, vehicles will be able to move seamlessly through tolling points without stopping, significantly reducing congestion and eliminating waiting times.

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The new system is also projected to deliver substantial savings in fuel and travel time. By doing away with the need for repeated braking, idling, and acceleration at toll plazas, MLFF tolling is expected to lower fuel consumption, reduce vehicle emissions and enable faster, smoother journeys for commuters across the highway network.

The user fees are automatically collected through overhead gantries installed across the highway corridor. The structures provide a minimum vertical clearance of approximately 5.5 to 6 metres, ensuring unhindered movement of all permitted vehicles.

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To maintain smooth traffic flow and operational efficiency, strict enforcement measures have been implemented to prevent parking, encroachments and unauthorised stoppages within 200 metres on either side of the MLFF tolling zone.

Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs) and local enforcement agencies will actively monitor MLFF stretches to prevent violations such as wrong-side driving, number plate tampering and toll evasion. To safeguard revenue while ensuring transparency and convenience for road users, NHAI has introduced a structured e-Notice mechanism for instances where toll payment is not successfully processed through FASTag, including cases of insufficient balance, inactive tags or tag-related issues.

NHAI has advised all highway users to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts at all times and ensure they remain active and properly affixed on vehicle windshields.