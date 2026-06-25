DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NHAI rolls out MLFF tolling at Gharaunda toll plaza on NH-44

NHAI rolls out MLFF tolling at Gharaunda toll plaza on NH-44

With the removal of physical toll barriers, vehicles will be able to move seamlessly through tolling points without stopping, significantly reducing congestion and eliminating waiting times

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the rollout of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Gharaunda toll plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of National Highway-44.

Advertisement

The MLFF system marks a transformative shift from conventional toll plazas by enabling toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down. Leveraging advanced Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) technology, high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds.

Advertisement

The introduction of MLFF tolling is expected to transform highway travel by enhancing efficiency and commuter convenience. With the removal of physical toll barriers, vehicles will be able to move seamlessly through tolling points without stopping, significantly reducing congestion and eliminating waiting times.

Advertisement

The new system is also projected to deliver substantial savings in fuel and travel time. By doing away with the need for repeated braking, idling, and acceleration at toll plazas, MLFF tolling is expected to lower fuel consumption, reduce vehicle emissions and enable faster, smoother journeys for commuters across the highway network.

The user fees are automatically collected through overhead gantries installed across the highway corridor. The structures provide a minimum vertical clearance of approximately 5.5 to 6 metres, ensuring unhindered movement of all permitted vehicles.

Advertisement

To maintain smooth traffic flow and operational efficiency, strict enforcement measures have been implemented to prevent parking, encroachments and unauthorised stoppages within 200 metres on either side of the MLFF tolling zone.

Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs) and local enforcement agencies will actively monitor MLFF stretches to prevent violations such as wrong-side driving, number plate tampering and toll evasion. To safeguard revenue while ensuring transparency and convenience for road users, NHAI has introduced a structured e-Notice mechanism for instances where toll payment is not successfully processed through FASTag, including cases of insufficient balance, inactive tags or tag-related issues.

NHAI has advised all highway users to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts at all times and ensure they remain active and properly affixed on vehicle windshields.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts