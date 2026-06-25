NHAI steps up action against encroachments, identifies 595 unauthorised parking sites on highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified action against unauthorised parking and encroachments along National Highway corridors, identifying 595 critical locations of unauthorised parking across various states.

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The authority is working with state governments, district administrations and enforcement agencies to remove the obstructions. The initiative is being undertaken in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court.

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NHAI has also stepped up efforts to clear encroachments under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

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It is coordinating with state governments for the establishment of District Highway Safety Task Forces and the appointment of nodal officers to oversee compliance, facilitate inter-agency coordination and ensure continuous monitoring of safety-related issues.

In addition, NHAI has directed its field offices to undertake immediate audits of all Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installations and ensure that components such as traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable speed detection systems, variable message signboards and emergency call boxes are fully operational.

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The deployment of ambulances and recovery vehicles, enhanced highway patrolling, integration of ATMS alerts with enforcement agencies, and maintenance of safety infrastructure are also being prioritised to enable faster incident response and improved enforcement on National Highways.