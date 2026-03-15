NHAI to revise FASTag annual pass fee from April 1; here’s what to know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the financial year 2026–27. The revised fee will come into effect from April 1 this year.

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According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the revision has been made in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. With more than 56 lakh users, the FASTag Annual Pass has been witnessing growing adoption among private vehicle owners.

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The revised rate will apply to eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and expressways. The FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need for frequent FASTag recharges by allowing users to pay a one-time fee for either one year of validity or up to 200 toll plaza crossings.

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The pass is available for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. Once the one-time fee is paid through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the NHAI website, the annual pass is activated on the vehicle’s existing FASTag within two hours.

Launched on August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response, highlighting the greater convenience and cost-effective travel option it provides to national highway users across the country.