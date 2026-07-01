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Home / India / NHAI to rope in IITs for independent review of major highway bridge designs

NHAI to rope in IITs for independent review of major highway bridge designs

Technical institutions to vet structural designs, hydraulic studies and engineering drawings before construction begins

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to empanel Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other leading technical institutions to independently proof-check the hydraulic studies and structural designs of major bridges in all new projects.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that major bridges, which are designed for a service life of 100 years or more, undergo rigorous independent technical review before construction.

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Around 12 IITs, including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur, along with several other reputed technical institutions, have expressed willingness to collaborate with NHAI under the proposed framework.

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The institutional mechanism will provide independent vetting of critical bridge designs across National Highway projects nationwide. The reviews will cover structural design calculations, engineering drawings, construction methodologies, geotechnical investigations and hydraulic studies, ensuring comprehensive technical validation at every stage.

The framework will be uniformly applicable across projects being implemented under various modes of construction, thereby creating a consistent quality assurance mechanism across different project delivery formats.

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According to NHAI, the initiative is expected to improve structural safety, enhance design reliability and minimise long-term operational risks.

It also aligns with the NHAI’s objective of adopting global engineering practices and strengthening institutional mechanisms for developing a resilient and high-quality National Highway network.

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