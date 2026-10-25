NHPC office, police station set ablaze, Arunachal BJP chief’s residence vandalised

Amid protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, a mob torched an NHPC office and a police station, and vandalised the residences of two politicians leaders, including that of the state BJP chief, in East Siang district.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday after a 12-hour bandh to protest against the hydropower project, Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tony Tatak said. Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones at them in Pasighat, he said.

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The agitators vandalised the residences of BJP state unit chief and former MLA Kaling Moyong and Pasighat West legislator Ninong Ering, he said.

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The office of the Adi Bane Kebang, the apex body of the Adi community, was also ransacked, the officer said.

“The NHPC office in the high region area of Pasighat was set ablaze, while a police station there was also torched,” Tatak said, adding that the authorities were assessing the extent of damage. Tatak, who was also injured in the incident, said the protesters had come from the Mebo area.

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The violence erupted hours after a bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts to protest against the proposed hydropower project was over, he added.

Protesters had clashed with the police in Siang district, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators. Around 150-200 protesters, allegedly armed with machetes, lathis and slingshots, attempted to vandalise police vehicles and breach barricades before pelting security personnel with stones, officials said.

In East Siang, clashes were also reported near Ranaghat Bridge in Mebo, where protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel. The shutdown was jointly called by the Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The organisations are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended gaon buras (village headmen), withdrawal of all pre-feasibility activities related to the project and removal of paramilitary and central forces deployed in the region.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has strongly condemned the violence and demanded an independent inquiry into the use of tear gas shells against protesters during the bandh.