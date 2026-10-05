NHRC directs states to protect street vendors from harassment, arbitrary eviction

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that street vendors, hawkers and small traders are not unnecessarily displaced or harassed during the upcoming festive season.

In directions issued ahead of Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Commission asked local administrations to facilitate the traditional trades of vendors and artisans safeguard their livelihoods while promoting locally made products under the government’s 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

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The directions were issued in a case concerning allegations of “unnecessary and inhumane” treatment of roadside vendors and hawkers by municipal authorities in several cities.

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The complaint alleged that vendors were being evicted on the grounds that they obstructed access for fire brigades and ambulances, while also being subjected to challans, penalties and alleged extortion.

The NHRC had taken cognisance of the matter in October 2025 and directed authorities to inquire into the allegations and ensure that pottery sellers, footpath traders, hawkers, Kumbhars, small sweet vendors, flower and vegetable sellers, and rangoli colour vendors were not harassed.

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In its latest directions, the Commission said, “Vendors should not be unnecessarily displaced, removed or prevented from carrying on their livelihood activities during the festive season.”

“Where relocation is unavoidable because of emergency access, fire or other public-safety requirements, the authorities have been directed to provide suitable and accessible alternative vending spaces, as far as practicable, without adversely affecting the livelihoods of the vendors,” it said.

The NHRC also directed local administrations to guard against arbitrary seizure of goods. Any action against vendors, it said, should be strictly in accordance with the law and take into account their livelihood concerns.

It further called for prompt examination of complaints relating to harassment, extortion, coercion or undue interference with vendors and appropriate action wherever warranted.

The Commission directed that its instructions be widely circulated among District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and other concerned authorities for effective implementation throughout the festive period.

The authorities have been asked to submit additional or complete reports to the NHRC by October 18.