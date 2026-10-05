DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NHRC directs states to protect street vendors from harassment, arbitrary eviction

NHRC directs states to protect street vendors from harassment, arbitrary eviction

Commission asks local administrations to facilitate traditional trades of vendors and artisans during Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The complaint alleged that vendors were being evicted on the grounds that they obstructed access for fire brigades and ambulances. File Photo
Advertisement

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that street vendors, hawkers and small traders are not unnecessarily displaced or harassed during the upcoming festive season.

In directions issued ahead of Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Commission asked local administrations to facilitate the traditional trades of vendors and artisans safeguard their livelihoods while promoting locally made products under the government’s 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Advertisement

The directions were issued in a case concerning allegations of “unnecessary and inhumane” treatment of roadside vendors and hawkers by municipal authorities in several cities. 

Advertisement

The complaint alleged that vendors were being evicted on the grounds that they obstructed access for fire brigades and ambulances, while also being subjected to challans, penalties and alleged extortion.

The NHRC had taken cognisance of the matter in October 2025 and directed authorities to inquire into the allegations and ensure that pottery sellers, footpath traders, hawkers, Kumbhars, small sweet vendors, flower and vegetable sellers, and rangoli colour vendors were not harassed.

Advertisement

In its latest directions, the Commission said, “Vendors should not be unnecessarily displaced, removed or prevented from carrying on their livelihood activities during the festive season.”

“Where relocation is unavoidable because of emergency access, fire or other public-safety requirements, the authorities have been directed to provide suitable and accessible alternative vending spaces, as far as practicable, without adversely affecting the livelihoods of the vendors,” it said.

The NHRC also directed local administrations to guard against arbitrary seizure of goods. Any action against vendors, it said, should be strictly in accordance with the law and take into account their livelihood concerns.

It further called for prompt examination of complaints relating to harassment, extortion, coercion or undue interference with vendors and appropriate action wherever warranted.

The Commission directed that its instructions be widely circulated among District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and other concerned authorities for effective implementation throughout the festive period.

The authorities have been asked to submit additional or complete reports to the NHRC by October 18.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts