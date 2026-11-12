NHRC flags Meta-UNICEF financial ties, asks Centre to examine matter

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has flagged the "financial association between UNICEF and Meta Platforms" and written to the Centre seeking a careful examination of the funding arrangements amid allegations of the circulation and monetisation of child sexual abuse material on platforms owned by the social media giant.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Thursday forwarded to the Ministry of Women and Child Development a representation received from the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), raising concerns over UNICEF's financial association with Meta and its collaborative engagements with child-rights organisations and other stakeholders on digital safety.

The letter, addressed to Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik, said the matter warranted serious consideration in view of reports concerning paid activities related to child sexual abuse material and the circulation of objectionable content through Meta-owned platforms, which are also under examination by law-enforcement agencies.

Of particular concern, Kanoongo said, were allegations that content involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of children was being monetised or generating revenue through material depicting child abuse.

Advertisement

The NHRC member said reports of substantial financial contributions by Meta to UNICEF and similar organisations raised questions about the purpose and utilisation of such funds, particularly in relation to advocacy initiatives and institutional engagements.

He cautioned that such financial associations could potentially lend institutional legitimacy to a platform facing serious allegations and undermine the broader child-protection agenda.

The representation submitted by the Legal Rights Observatory, through its convenor Vinay Joshi, cited UNICEF's annual reports for 2024 and 2025, in which Meta Platforms Inc. is listed among the corporate-sector partners contributing to UNICEF programmes.

Advertisement

The human rights body argued that the nature and utilisation of these contributions required examination, particularly as Meta faced allegations and enforcement action concerning violations of children's rights.

The LRO expressed apprehension that corporate funding could indirectly support advocacy and institutional outreach that might project Meta as a responsible stakeholder in child protection, despite the allegations against its platforms.

It urged the authorities to examine whether such arrangements could affect the independence of child-protection initiatives, investigative processes and regulatory mechanisms.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into allegations concerning child sexual abuse material on platforms operated by US technology giant Meta.

The move follows increased scrutiny of the company's handling of harmful online content, particularly after a BBC Eye investigation published in July uncovered paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material on Meta-owned Instagram in India.

The findings prompted the Central Government to direct the company to remove advertisements and other content promoting such material from its platforms.

In September, Meta announced that it would begin reporting child-safety cases directly to Indian authorities, reaffirming its commitment to combating online child exploitation and related crimes.

Editorial note: I have retained the allegations as allegations rather than presenting them as established facts. The factual claims, dates, institutional affiliations and references to investigations should be independently verified before publication.