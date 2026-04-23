NHRC issues notice to Ministry of Education, CBSE over schools insisting on buying books from private publishers 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Ministry of Education, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and all states and Union territories over allegations of schools pressuring students and parents to purchase books from private publishers.

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The action follows a complaint submitted by the think tank Namo Foundation.

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According to the complaint, such practices impose an “exorbitant financial burden” on families as privately published books are significantly more expensive compared to NCERT textbooks, which are subsidised to ensure affordability.

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The Commission led by Priyank Kanoongo has directed state governments to ensure compliance with the National School Bag Policy and Section 29 of the Right to Education Act, and to submit a detailed report on the matter.

It has also sought proportional data comparing the number of books published by SCERT with the number of students enrolled in both private and government schools.

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It has been observed that students in government schools are provided with textbooks published by SCERT/NCERT. In such a scenario, the commission has raised the question as to why a similar system, on a fee basis, cannot be implemented in private schools.

The commission has further noted that differences in textbooks and curriculum based solely on whether a school is run privately or by government amount to academic discrimination.

Furthermore, a notice has also been issued to the Ministry of Education, seeking clarification on the issue of examination boards prescribing curricula up to Class VIII that differ from those defined by the designated academic authority.

The apex human rights body has also sought details on whether state governments have issued directions or circulars to district authorities for monitoring compliance with Section 29 of the RTE Act, and, if not, to issue appropriate orders ensuring that private schools prescribe only NCERT/SCERT textbooks at the elementary level.

It has also asked the state governments to furnish data on student enrolment in government and private schools, details of textbooks procured for the academic year 2025–26, and information on any inspections or audits conducted to assess non-compliance by private schools.

In cases where no such audits have been carried out, the NHRC has directed authorities to undertake a school-wise audit of booklists within 30 days and submit findings.