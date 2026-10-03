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Home / India / NHRC orders probe into use of minors in Mumbai protest, seeks ATRs from concerned authorities

NHRC orders probe into use of minors in Mumbai protest, seeks ATRs from concerned authorities

NHRC said the allegations also refer to purported group and chat discussions in which the participation of minors was allegedly discussed in advance

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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People take part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, on October 2. Photo: PTI
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations that minor children were mobilised and involved in a public gathering/protest in Mumbai on October 2 and that photographs and videos of the children were subsequently circulated on social media.

The commission, acting on complaints received from Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation and another organisation, has directed the Mumbai police to conduct an immediate examination and investigation into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within one week.

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According to the complaints cited by NHRC, posts on X allegedly showed a young child being held above a crowd while carrying the national flag and a placard, amid slogan-shouting and people recording the child on mobile phones.

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The complaints allege that children were involved by persons described as associated with the “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP).

NHRC said the allegations also refer to purported group and chat discussions in which the participation of minors was allegedly discussed in advance.

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One allegation that the commission has directed the police to specifically verify is whether children were involved on the premise that police may not detain them because of their age.

“The matter was not limited to the mere presence of children at a public gathering. If established, the allegations could raise concerns over the planned mobilisation or instrumental use of minors, their possible exposure to risk, and the subsequent dissemination of their photographs and videos online,” it said.

NHRC, presided over in the matter by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has issued notices to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the X Corp grievance officer for India and Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department.

The Mumbai police has been asked to examine the entire video, photographic, social media and other digital material and register an FIR wherever cognisable offences are disclosed.

It has also been directed to identify the organisers, accompanying adults, parents or guardians and others who may have brought, prompted, encouraged, facilitated or mobilised the participation of children.

The police have further been asked to preserve and forensically examine alleged group chats and other electronic communications concerning the planning of the protest, including messages, timestamps and related records.

The roles of Ajinkya Shinde, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and others named in the material are also to be independently verified on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

NHRC has directed the police to examine the applicability of Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, besides other applicable laws.

The commission has also directed X Corp to preserve relevant digital evidence, including account details, URLs, post IDs, timestamps and metadata.

The platform has been asked to provide details of the concerned content and accounts and explain the safeguards and moderation mechanisms applied to the material involving children.

MeitY has been asked to examine X Corp’s compliance with the Information Technology Act and applicable IT Rules, particularly provisions concerning due diligence, child safety, grievance redressal and preservation of information.

NHRC has directed that the identity, privacy, dignity and best interests of the children be protected throughout the proceedings. It has also asked Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department to ensure their rescue, care and protection wherever required under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The commission has sought ATRs from the concerned authorities within one week of receipt of the notices.

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