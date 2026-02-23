DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NHRC seeks MEA’s report on plight of Indian workers held in Thailand

NHRC seeks MEA’s report on plight of Indian workers held in Thailand

According to reports, six workers from Odisha have been confined inside a plywood factory in Chon Buri, near Bangkok, since August last year

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:46 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) within a week on whether assistance can be extended to Indian workers allegedly held captive by their employer near Bangkok, Thailand, for the past six months.

Advertisement

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission said the matter, if true, raises serious concerns of human rights violations. It has asked the MEA to indicate what steps can be taken to support the victims and provide relief to their families.

Advertisement

According to reports, at least six workers from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been confined inside a plywood factory in Chon Buri, near Bangkok, since August last year. The issue surfaced on February 17 when the workers released a video message detailing their alleged ordeal.

Advertisement

In the video, the workers claimed they were subjected to physical and mental torture, forced to work for over 12 hours a day without salary, and provided inadequate food. They further alleged that their passports were confiscated by the employer, effectively restricting their movement.

The workers said they had travelled to Thailand on three-month tourist visas arranged by a labour contractor who promised them jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Each worker reportedly paid around Rs 2 lakh to the agent for facilitating the trip.

Advertisement

The NHRC observed that the reported confinement, non-payment of wages and alleged ill-treatment point to grave violations of basic human rights and labour protections.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts