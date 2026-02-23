NHRC seeks MEA’s report on plight of Indian workers held in Thailand

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) within a week on whether assistance can be extended to Indian workers allegedly held captive by their employer near Bangkok, Thailand, for the past six months.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission said the matter, if true, raises serious concerns of human rights violations. It has asked the MEA to indicate what steps can be taken to support the victims and provide relief to their families.

According to reports, at least six workers from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been confined inside a plywood factory in Chon Buri, near Bangkok, since August last year. The issue surfaced on February 17 when the workers released a video message detailing their alleged ordeal.

In the video, the workers claimed they were subjected to physical and mental torture, forced to work for over 12 hours a day without salary, and provided inadequate food. They further alleged that their passports were confiscated by the employer, effectively restricting their movement.

The workers said they had travelled to Thailand on three-month tourist visas arranged by a labour contractor who promised them jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Each worker reportedly paid around Rs 2 lakh to the agent for facilitating the trip.

The NHRC observed that the reported confinement, non-payment of wages and alleged ill-treatment point to grave violations of basic human rights and labour protections.