NIA arrests 15 in Malda for blocking roads, detaining judges during SIR electoral roll exercise

In a special operation in West Bengal’s Malda district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 15 protestors in connection with last month’s road blockades and illegal detention of judges engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

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NIA, which had taken over the investigation on the Election Commission of India’s direction after the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the acts, carried out an extensive operation in Malda district on Monday.

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A total of 15 persons were apprehended for their involvement in blockade of roads and illegal detention of judicial officers on duty in two separate cases.

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In one case, 12 individuals, including main accused Joshim Sk and Asmaul Sk, were arrested for detaining a lady judicial officer for about eight hours along the road between Haibatola and Amlitola. Three other persons, identified as Alamgir Sk, Nurul Islam and Habibur Rahman, have been arrested in connection with the blockade of Bagmara Bridge in Mothabari block.

Investigations to trace the others involved in the incidents are in progress.