NIA arrests 2 accused in infamous Manipur village murder and arson case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and burning and looting of houses by armed militants at Zairawn village in Jiribam district of Manipur in November last year.

Accused Nongthombam Meiraba, hailing from Bishnupur district and belonging to the proscribed insurgent group - United National Liberation Front, was involved in the actual shooting of the woman, identified as Zosangkim.

The other accused, Sagolsem Sanatomba of Thoubal district, was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, another insurgent outfit in Manipur, and was part of the team involved.

Advertisement

The two accused are in NIA custody till May 17 in the case in which investigations are continuing.

The incident had grabbed national headlines last year after Zosangkim, a schoolteacher, was shot dead.