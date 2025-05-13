DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / NIA arrests 2 accused in infamous Manipur village murder and arson case

NIA arrests 2 accused in infamous Manipur village murder and arson case

The incident had grabbed national headlines last year after Zosangkim, a schoolteacher, was shot dead
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:59 PM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and burning and looting of houses by armed militants at Zairawn village in Jiribam district of Manipur in November last year.

Accused Nongthombam Meiraba, hailing from Bishnupur district and belonging to the proscribed insurgent group - United National Liberation Front, was involved in the actual shooting of the woman, identified as Zosangkim.

The other accused, Sagolsem Sanatomba of Thoubal district, was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, another insurgent outfit in Manipur, and was part of the team involved.

Advertisement

The two accused are in NIA custody till May 17 in the case in which investigations are continuing.

The incident had grabbed national headlines last year after Zosangkim, a schoolteacher, was shot dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper