NIA arrests 8 IS operatives after raids in 5 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

In a major crackdown on terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested eight Islamic State (IS) operatives of Ballari module after conducting raids at 19 different locations across five states. The anti-terror probe agency has also arrested Ballari module’s leader Minaz, official sources said.

The raids, which were conducted in the early hours of Monday, spread across

Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi.

The eight IS operatives arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror related acts and activities of the terrorist organisation. The NIA sleuths also seized explosive raw materials, unaccounted cash and incriminating documents.

#National Investigation Agency NIA