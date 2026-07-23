NIA arrests another key absconder in PFI-linked Sreenivasan murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key absconder in Kerala's Sreenivasan murder case, which is linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) terrorist organisation.

Advertisement

Muhammadali K.P, the PFI Palakkad district president, was taken into custody on Thursday morning at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, on his arrival from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he had been hiding for the past four years.

Advertisement

With this, the total number of accused arrested in the case now stands at 67.

Advertisement

Among the 65 accused chargesheeted so far in the case, Muhammadali K.P is facing charges under relevant sections of IPC and UA (P) Act.

Hailing from Palakkad district in Kerala, the wanted accused was a prominent perpetrator of the murder conspiracy and had also harboured the assailants involved in the brutal killing of Sreenivasan on April 16, 2022.

Advertisement

The agency had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his arrest and an Interpol Red Notice was also issued against him.

According to the NIA, Sreenivasan was killed by PFI cadres as part of the banned outfit’s conspiracy to spread terror with the objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

The NIA, which had registered the case in September 2022, found during investigation that the accused involved in the case had conspired to create a communal divide through violent extremism and Jihad in the country.

Investigations had further revealed that PFI was operating through various Wings and Units established for the said purpose, and was using its offices, campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of physical education, yoga training etc through its PE Wing.

The Reporters Wing was tasked with collecting information about prospective targets, while the actual terror acts were executed by the service teams.

Investigation in the case is going on.