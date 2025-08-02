DT
Home / India / NIA arrests another key accused in 2024 brutal murder case in Manipur's Jiribam

NIA arrests another key accused in 2024 brutal murder case in Manipur's Jiribam

3 women and three children were abducted and brutally murdered in the Borebekra area on November 11 last year
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
State and Central forces during an operation in Jiribam, Manipur. PTI file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused involved in the brutal killing of three women and as many children in Manipur's Jiribam last year, officials said.

The NIA arrested key accused Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang of Moinathol village and Dilkhosh Grant of Cachar, Assam, from Aizawl, Mizoram, on Thursday, they said on Friday.

“The arrest came close on the heels of the arrest of another accused, Thanglienlal Hmar, by a joint team of NIA and Assam Police, also from Aizawl,” a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Like Thanglienlal, Lalrosang was also an active conspirator in the heinous crime, the NIA said.

The agency has seized a mobile phone along with a SIM card from him, and is examining the same as part of its continuing investigation into the case, the statement said.

Three women and three children were abducted and brutally murdered in the Borebekra area of Jiribam district on November 11 last year, it said.

The bodies were disposed of in the Barak River.

