NIA arrests hotelier for sheltering absconders in 2019 Ramalingam murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a hotelier from Kodaikanal for allegedly sheltering absconding accused in the 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam murder case, which is linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The arrest followed searches at nine locations across Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The agency said it arrested Imthathullah, proprietor of Ambur Biryani Hotels, on charges of knowingly harbouring Proclaimed Offenders in his hotel outlets since 2021. During the raids in Dindigul and Tenkasi districts, officials seized incriminating documents and digital devices.

According to the NIA, Imthathullah had sheltered three POs -- Abdul Majeed, Shahul Hameed and Mohammed Ali Jinna. While Majeed and Hameed were arrested earlier this year, Jinna remains on the run.

Advertisement

The Ramalingam murder case, taken over by the NIA from Tamil Nadu Police in 2019, involved the brutal killing of the Thanjavur-based activist, allegedly to spread fear and communal hatred. In August 2019, the NIA charge-sheeted 18 people, of which six were absconders.

The agency has so far arrested several of them, including Rahman Sadiq in 2021, and MA Jinnah in 2024, who was later named as the 19th accused.

Advertisement

Seeking public assistance, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information on three absconding accused — Mohammed Ali Jinna, Burhanudeen and Nafeel Hasan, all former PFI cadres from Thanjavur district.