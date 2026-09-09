NIA arrests PNB employee from Chandigarh in Rs 17-cr fake currency case

The NIA's public prosecutor informed the court that an FIR had been registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur on August 29 under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following the detection of counterfeit Indian currency notes worth around Rs 17.29 crore in the PNB currency chest. The FIR named three bank employees, including Kumar.

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Kumar, who was serving as manager of the PNB branch in Saharanpur, was one of the joint custodians of the currency chest. Considering the nature and gravity of the offence, the Centre transferred the investigation to the NIA on September 3.

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During the investigation, Amit Kumar was arrested in Chandigarh on Monday. The NIA said Kumar's transit remand was required to produce him before the Special NIA Court in Lucknow and investigate the larger conspiracy, including the source, procurement and movement of the counterfeit currency, besides determining the role of those involved in the offence.

After hearing the arguments, the Special Judge of the NIA Court, Chandigarh, observed that given the distance between Chandigarh and Lucknow and the time required to complete transportation formalities, a two-day transit remand would suffice. The court directed the NIA to produce Kumar before the competent court within two days.