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Home / India / NIA arrests second accused in Manipur IED attack that killed 2 children

NIA arrests second accused in Manipur IED attack that killed 2 children

Thangmang Haokip, 48, remanded to 12 days’ police custody; probe on to identify others involved in conspiracy

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Thangmang Haokip, 48, of Churachandpur, Manipur, in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) attack at a residential house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang, Bishnupur district, on April 7, 2026, in which two minor children were killed and another person was injured.

Haokip is the second accused to be arrested in the case after S Palal Thadou Kuki, who was arrested on August 12, 2026, and is presently in judicial custody.

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The case was initially registered at Moirang police station after unknown militants launched an explosive device from a hillside at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, striking the wall of a residential house and seriously injuring three family members. Two of them, both minor children, later succumbed to their injuries.

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An unexploded improvised rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was also recovered near the site.

The NIA re-registered the case on April 23, 2026, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The involvement of Haokip subsequently surfaced during the investigation.

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Haokip was arrested by the NIA on September 25 and produced before the Special NIA Court-II, Imphal, which remanded him to 12 days’ police custody.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the conspiracy and ascertain the larger network behind the attack.

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