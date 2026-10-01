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Home / India / NIA arrests UAE-based man in Punjab VHP leader’s murder case

NIA arrests UAE-based man in Punjab VHP leader’s murder case

The accused, Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu, was based in the UAE and is said to have provided logistical support and financing to the perpetrators

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New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key person allegedly connected with the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab’s Nangal.

The accused, Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu, was based in the UAE and is said to have provided logistical support and financing to the perpetrators. He was pronounced wanted by NIA.

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Kumar was deported to India on Thursday after vigorous diplomatic efforts, the NIA said in a statement. After he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Kumar was arrested by the NIA. He was produced before the Special NIA Court here for legal proceedings.

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The case pertains to the targeted killing of Prabhakar by members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

A case was registered by NIA on May 9, 2024, in connection with the killing. So far filed three chargesheets have been filed in the matter.

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The latest arrest follows the nabbing of another UAE-based accused, Manveer Ram, on August 13.

Manveer Ram, who was allegedly involved in supplying weapons used in the crime, was intercepted at the Amritsar airport.

The NIA investigation has revealed that the conspiracy to eliminate Prabhakar was allegedly hatched by Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu.

The probe has further established that Kumar, while operating from the UAE, played a crucial role as a logistics provider and financier for the BKI operatives based abroad, the statement said.

He acted as a recruiter and handler, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in the killing of Prabhakar, it said.

Kumar also received and transferred terror funds in connection with the conspiracy, acting on the directions of Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, the anti-terror agency said.

The agency said Kumar’s deportation was due to efforts of the various agencies involved in facilitating the return of fugitives to India.

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