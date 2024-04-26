NIA arrests UK man for attack on Indian High Commission in London

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a UK resident, Inderpal Singh Gaba, an accused in the 2023 violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London.

Gaba, a resident of Hounslow, UK, was arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during the protests that took place on March 22, 2023.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed the incidents in London on March 19 and 22, 2023, were part of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials.

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023. More than 10 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were issued by the Home Ministry against several persons as part of the investigations into the incident. On March 19, 2023, the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by a group of around 50 people, who were accused of committing criminal trespass, disrespecting the Indian national flag, destruction of public property, and injuring High Commission officials.

The NIA had also questioned Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and nine of his associates in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, where he is currently lodged. In June last year, Avtar Singh Khanda, a self-styled chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force and a close aide of Amritpal, had died of cancer.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #National Investigation Agency NIA