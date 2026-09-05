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Home / India / NIA chargesheets 13 accused in Ghaziabad espionage case

NIA chargesheets 13 accused in Ghaziabad espionage case

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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According to the NIA investigation, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to carry out illegal acts and offences prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the Ghaziabad espionage case before the Special NIA Court in Lucknow.

The accused have been identified as Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer alias Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur and Shane Iram alias Mahak. The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Sections 13, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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A Detailed Investigation Report (DIR) against five juveniles in conflict with law was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Ghaziabad, on May 28, 2026.

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The case was initially registered on March 14, 2026, at Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad under Sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. Section 18 of the UAPA was subsequently added during the investigation.

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case.

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According to the NIA investigation, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to carry out illegal acts and offences prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The agency said the accused illegally trespassed into and accessed prohibited and sensitive areas of vital importance, installed spy cameras and transmitted sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to entities based in an enemy country.

They also allegedly facilitated the procurement and use of Indian SIM cards by such entities for unlawful activities and helped obtain photographs and videos of sensitive installations along with their precise GPS coordinates.

The NIA said the activities had the potential to endanger the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the country.

Further investigation in the case against the remaining accused and other suspects is in progress.

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