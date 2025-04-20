DT
PT
NIA chargesheets 3 more accused in Neemrana hotel firing case linked with Arsh Dala       

With this, the NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case relating to the conspiracy involving Dala and others
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 PM Apr 20, 2025 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in the Neemrana hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, the agency said on Sunday.

The NIA filed its second supplementary charge sheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak for conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana in December 2024, the agency said in a statement.

With this, the NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case relating to the conspiracy involving Dala and others.

Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by the NIA last month.

Rajasthan Police had originally chargesheeted seven others and arrested a total of eight accused in the case, which was later taken over by the NIA.

