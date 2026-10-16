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Home / India / NIA chargesheets ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, 4 others in Assam IED recovery case

NIA chargesheets ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, 4 others in Assam IED recovery case

According to the agency, the accused were part of a conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including on Motilal Nehru Road

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The case was initially registered at Panbazar police station in Guwahati on August 16, 2024, and was re-registered by the NIA on February 27 last year. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah and four others in connection with the recovery of an IED planted by the separatist outfit on Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam, on August 15, 2024.

Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent or ULFA (I) is a banned terrorist outfit.

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The chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court in Guwahati against Baruah, chairman and self-styled chairman commander-in-chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA (I), an official statement said.

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Kanak Ch Gogoi, alias Aisheng Asom, Jahnu Boruah, Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi are the other accused named in the chargesheet filed in connection with the NIA’s probe into the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by ULFA (I) on Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati on August 15, 2024, it said.

They have been charged under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, said the statement issued by the NIA.

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The case was initially registered at Panbazar police station in Guwahati on August 16, 2024, and was re-registered by the NIA on February 27 last year.

According to the agency, the accused were part of a conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including on Motilal Nehru Road.

The planned blasts were intended to cause casualties and property damage, threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and spread terror among people, the NIA said.

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