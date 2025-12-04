DT
NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar

NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar

Searches being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:07 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was carrying out multi-state searches as part of its probe in a case related to illegal trafficking of arms from Uttar Pradesh to different parts of Bihar.

Searches were being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

They said the searches are part of the probe in trafficking of illegal ammunition from UP to different parts of Bihar.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

