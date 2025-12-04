NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar
Searches being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was carrying out multi-state searches as part of its probe in a case related to illegal trafficking of arms from Uttar Pradesh to different parts of Bihar.
Advertisement
Searches were being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Advertisement
They said the searches are part of the probe in trafficking of illegal ammunition from UP to different parts of Bihar.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement