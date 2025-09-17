DT
NIA conducts raids in eight states over ISIS terror module

NIA conducts raids in eight states over ISIS terror module

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:59 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations in eight states across the country in the Vizianagaram ISIS case linked with the conspiracy to spread terror through the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), backed by radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth through various social media platforms.

Several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials were seized during the massive, coordinated searches, conducted at 16 locations. The simultaneous searches were planned by NIA in coordination with Andhra Pradesh police and meticulously carried out in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Delhi.

