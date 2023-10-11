NIA conducts raids in six states against banned PFI

New Delhi, October 11
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a series of raids in six states against the Popular Front of India, which was banned last year under the anti-terror law, an official said on Wednesday.
The raids are being conducted in states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.
In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities.
