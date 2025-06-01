NIA conducts searches in 8 states in Pak spying case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a search operation at 15 locations in eight states in a Pakistan-linked espionage case, in which a CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat had been arrested on May 26.

Advertisement

Searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

The NIA teams seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches.

Advertisement

These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy. As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in Saturday’s searches had connections with Pakistani operatives and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

The NIA had registered the case on May 20 following the arrest of an accused person who had been sharing sensitive information with PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.

Advertisement

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under Sections 61(2), 147 and 148 of the BNS 2023, Sections 3 & 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and Section 18 of the UAPA 1967. Jat, who had been arrested from Delhi, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information with the PIOs since 2023.