NIA conducts searches in MP, Rajasthan in Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror conspiracy case

NIA conducts searches in MP, Rajasthan in Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror conspiracy case

Digital devices seized during the raids will be sent for forensic analysis
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:35 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Case registered by the NIA relates to an HuT conspiracy to radicalise and recruit vulnerable Muslim youth. Representative image/Tribune file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Jhalawar, Rajasthan, in connection with a terror conspiracy case involving the banned group Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

Three locations were extensively searched in Bhopal and two at Jhalawar in Rajasthan as part of the agency's continuing probe into the activities of HuT and its members.

Digital devices seized during the raids will be sent for forensic analysis.

The case, registered by the NIA as part of its efforts to destroy various terrorist and radical networks and outfits trying to spread mayhem across India, relates to an HuT conspiracy to radicalise and recruit vulnerable Muslim youth, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.

The youth were being motivated to spread violence in a bid to overthrow India's democratically-elected government and establish an Islamic State governed by Shariah law, it said.


