Home / India / NIA court sentences key accused to 10 years' RI in LeT recruitment case

NIA court sentences key accused to 10 years’ RI in LeT recruitment case

Sayyad M Idris of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka has also been fined Rs 70,000

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced a key accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a Pakistan-linked case relating to recruitment and radicalisation of Muslim youth for the banned Laskar-e-Taiba terror organisation in West Bengal.

Sayyad M Idris of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka has been convicted and sentenced concurrently under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act, with the maximum sentence of 10 years RI, as per the orders of the NIA special court in Kolkata.

The accused has also been fined Rs 70,000.

The NIA, which took over the case from West Bengal Police in April 2020, had arrested Idris, along with Altaf Ahmed Rather of J&K during the course of its investigation.

Investigations had revealed that the two men had conspired with one Tania Parveen to form an LeT module by recruiting locals. Tania was arrested earlier by STF, West Bengal Police, during a search at Baduria, North 24 Parganas in March 2020, on the basis of specific information.

The STF team had seized various incriminating materials like Jihadi textbooks during the search.

It was found during investigation that the youth were being radicalised through social media to undertake jihad against the Government of India.

Subsequently, in September 2020 and May 2021, the NIA had chargesheeted the three arrested accused and the two Pakistan-based absconders, identified as Ayesha alias Ayesha Burhan alias Ayesha Siddiqi alias Syed Ayesha and Bilal alias Bilal Durani.

Red and Blue corner notices have respectively been issued against these two absconders, while trial is continuing against the two other arrested accused in the case.

