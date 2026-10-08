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Home / India / NIA court sentences Thai arms smuggler to 6 years in NSCN (IM) procurement case

NIA court sentences Thai arms smuggler to 6 years in NSCN (IM) procurement case

Willy Naruenartwanich fined Rs 5 lakh after conviction under IPC and UAPA provisions in case linked to a proposed USD 1.2-million arms deal

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The NIA court sentenced Thai national Willy Naruenartwanich to six years in prison in an NSCN (IM) arms procurement case. Representative image/file
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A special NIA court has sentenced Thai national and arms smuggler Willy Naruenartwanich, alias Wuthikorn Naruenartwanich, alias Willy, to six years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh in a case related to an international arms procurement conspiracy involving the NSCN (IM).

The court had convicted Naruenartwanich on September 24, 2026, under Sections 120B and 122 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The case relates to an alleged conspiracy by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)] to procure a large consignment of lethal arms and ammunition from foreign sources.

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According to the NIA investigation, the weapons were intended to strengthen the outfit’s armed cadres and facilitate terrorist activities, besides constituting preparatory acts for waging war against the Government of India.

The NIA registered the case on January 13, 2010, following an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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According to the investigation, Naruenartwanich, a Bangkok-based Thai businessman and arms smuggler, acted as a middleman and key conspirator in the procurement network.

He allegedly worked with Anthony Shimray, the NSCN (IM)’s chief arms procurer, and facilitated negotiations with representatives of a Chinese arms and ammunition company.

The investigation established that the proposed procurement and transhipment arrangement was valued at approximately USD 1.2 million.

The conviction and sentencing mark a development in the case concerning the international network allegedly used by the NSCN (IM) to procure arms and ammunition from foreign sources.

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