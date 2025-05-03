NIA finds proof of Pak army, ISI, Lashkar link to Pahalgam attack

Less than five days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack, it has found clear evidence of Pakistan army, ISI as well as terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba’s (LeT) involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a preliminary report on its initial probe into the terror attack, the NIA has found that the over ground workers (OGWs) of LeT had played the “biggest role” in the attack. It further states that a list of all the contacts of these OGWs in J&K has been prepared and now preparations are being made for administrative and judicial action against them. The NIA report also consists of inputs based on 3D mapping, which the anti-terror agency has used to recreate the actual sequence of events, sources informed further.

The terrorists involved in the attack were in contact with their handlers in PoK, the agency has found further, even as the exact number of terrorists is still being ascertained. NIA chief Sadanand Date had visited the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on May 1, where the attack had taken place.

Advertisement

Date, who had arrived in Srinagar on May 1, was also briefed by the NIA officials regarding the ongoing probe into the attack. The preliminary report is to be submitted to the Union Home Ministry soon, sources informed. The NIA, since it took over the probe into the attack on April 27, has recorded statements of around 150 people including eyewitnesses, pony operators, tourists, shopkeepers and eatery owners.