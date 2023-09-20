NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

New Delhi, September 20
Stepping up its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias “Rinda” and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias “Landa”.
The federal agency announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Rinda and Landa and Rs 5 lakh each for Parminder Singh Kaira alias “Pattu”, Satnam Singh alias “Satbir Singh” alias “Satta” and Yadvinder Singh alias “Yadda”.
A spokesperson of the NIA said these five terrorists are wanted in a case registered early this year related to the BKI's terrorist activities aimed at disturbing India’s peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in the state of Punjab.
“The wanted terrorists are accused of commission of terror acts and activities, besides raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals.
“They are also wanted in cases relating to commissioning of targeted killings as well as targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab,” the spokesperson said.
The official said investigations have shown that the five terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members of the BKI by promising them monetary benefits.
“They have also established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terror activities in different parts of India,” the official said.
Rinda, originally a resident of Maharashtra, is a Pakistan-based “listed individual terrorist” and member of the BKI, while Landa, Khaira, Satnam and Yadvinder are residents of Punjab.
“Any specific information leading to the arrest of the five wanted terrorists can be shared with the NIA headquarters in New Delhi or the NIA Branch Office in Chandigarh,” the spokesperson said, sharing the telephone and WhatsApp numbers.
Meanwhile, the NIA released two lists of 54 individuals with their photographs who are wanted in the investigation of two cases, registered last year, to dismantle terror-gangster networks in the country.
The lists, one naming 11 persons and the other 43 persons, were shared by the NIA on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
These 11 persons shown in photos are wanted in the investigation of RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI & RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI.— NIA India (@NIA_India) September 20, 2023
If you has any information about them, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373. pic.twitter.com/zyOXSUj3n8
The list included several wanted gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh Gill.
“If you have any information about properties/assets/business owned by them in their name or in name of their associates, friends and relatives, please WhatsApp,” the agency said, sharing the mobile number.
